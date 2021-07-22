Indoor skydiving is coming to Metro Detroit this summer

Indoor skydiving is coming to Metro Detroit this weekend.

The iFly World is set to have its grand opening this Saturday, July 24 in Novi.

After Michiganders have spent over a year inside, this is a welcomed addition to the former Novi Expo Center, which already features Texas Roadhouse, Planet Fitness, and Carvana at the Adell Center site.

"As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers," said Bob Ash, General Manager of iFLY Detroit. "We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology which makes this an exemplary tunnel."

iFly uses multiple fans to push air in an efficient loop allowing the user to achieve a level of flight. Much simpler and more eco-friendly compared to their competitors.

iFLY will adhere to current CDC health protocols in addition to their already extensive safety measures. All instructors are highly trained and guests must complete a training course prior to flight. Proper gear, including a flight suit, helmet, and goggles, are provided as part of the package.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10 am - 7 pm; Friday 10 am - 8 pm; Saturday 10 am - 9 pm; and Sunday, 10 am - 8 pm.

For more information or to book a flight, visit iFLYworld.com/Detroit.