Infant dies in crash in Macomb Township

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The Brief An infant was killed in a car crash Thursday in Macomb Township. The sheriff’s office says a driver in a F-350 turned into the path of a woman in another car along 25 Mile Road. Good Samaritans tried to help save the infant and give CPR at the scene.



A young child died in a head-on crash this week in Macomb County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Macomb Township crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, in Macomb Township.

The sheriff’s office said two drivers crashed head on in the area of 25 Mile Road and Petunia Drive, which is near Garfield Road.

A 35-year-old woman in a Ford Bronco Sport was going west on 25 Mile when a 35-year-old man in a Ford F-350 turned into her path attempting to get on Petunia Drive, a press release said .

The sheriff’s office says an infant, who was secured in a car seat in the backseat of the Bronco, was then unresponsive. Good Samaritans at the scene began performing CPR, and the child was rushed to a high-level trauma center at the hospital.

Despite all efforts, the infant died from injuries sustained in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The two drivers had minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify how old the child was.

It also didn’t elaborate on who helped administer CPR at the scene.

What's next:

Authorities are investigating the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

What they're saying:

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said it extends its deepest sympathies to the infant’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.