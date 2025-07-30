Is wearing a health tracker a good idea? A doctor talks tech

The Brief Doctor Justin Skrzynski says wearing health trackers is a good motivation for health goals and lifestyle. Skrzynski cautions that some of the info without context might do more harm than good. He says the best rule of thumb is if you do opt for one, don't obsess over the health numbers.



Our steps and a lot more can be measured and monitored on numerous wearable health tech.

But from watches to rings to patches, is this taking control of your health or data overload?

The backstory:

We have so many options to track everything from steps to sleep - heart rate to health goals. All of which might be a great motivator, says Corewell Health Internal Medicine Doctor Justin Skrzynski.

"I think its a good idea to the extent where it gets people thinking about their health," he said. "The problem is, people are going to get a ton of information, a ton of different numbers. And out of context, that can be frightening or it can get discouraging."

It's estimated one in three Americans is wearing some sort of health tracking device. We have access to a lot of metrics, not just how long you are sleeping, but how deep.

"Let's say you wake up and your ring tells you that you had a terrible night's sleep - but you feel fine," Skrzynski said. "Is that really usuable information, right? At the same time for some people you need that feedback, that motivation.

"I think it's a good idea to get people more mindful about their health and their sleep hygiene."

Even the doctor says he's testing out a glucose monitor to see how his blood sugar spikes after eating certain foods. He doesn't have diabetes and finds the feedback intriguing but also reminds us, he's a doctor.

"It's interesting information but you have to know how to interpret it," he said.

The bottom line, don't obsess over the numbers. Technology can help you track, but some truths you already know.

"You don't really need a glucose monitor to tell you don't eat junk food, right?" he said. "I do think a lot of information you capture in your wearables would still be captured going to see your doctor for an annual visit too."