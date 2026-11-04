'It’s fantastic:' Canadians respond to blue wave in 2026 US Midterm Election

The Brief A blue wave hit Michigan on Nov. 3, as Democratic candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the US Senate over his GOP opponent Mike Rogers. Canadians tell FOX 2 they watched the election and have been paying attention to the races for months. Issues included the tariff war to the on-again-off-again opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.



All eyes were on Michigan as Democrats scored major victories in several key races. Some of those who paid close attention were across the Detroit River.

Big picture view:

A blue wave hit Michigan on Nov. 3, as Democratic candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the US Senate over his GOP opponent Mike Rogers. Meanwhile, Democrat Jocelyn Benson beat Republican John James for the governor's seat. This and the state legislature being controlled by Democrats has Michigan in a Dem trifecta.

Canadians tell FOX 2 they watched the election and have been paying attention to the races for months.

From the tariff war to the on-again-off-again opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Canadians have told FOX 2 many times they watch because it directly impacts them and their pockets.

What they're saying:

Here is what residents in Windsor had to say.

"It’s fantastic. Very excited about it," said Ontario resident Colleen Romance. "Time for a change. Time for a change. And I hope this will improve relations, especially now that Michigan’s blue. And I am glad that people did not bow down to fearmongering."

"I try to stay neutral mostly," said resident Rob Macdonald. "So interesting, you know, here in Canada I’ll, I’ve heard for a couple of days, is about the midterms and, of course, everybody’s concerned about trade, and so on, as you know. I just hope that more Americans come over here and take advantage of the fact that your dollar buys a lot over here. So, come on over."

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