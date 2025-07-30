'It’s insane to me': Two trucks stolen from Waterford business allegedly by 12-year-old

The Brief A 12-year-old boy is accused of stealing multiple vehicles from a Pontiac business. This was the second time the boy was accused of vehicle theft. He did not act alone, as a 13-year-old boy was also arrested and charged.



A 12-year-old boy from Pontiac was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing vehicles from a business.

Big picture view:

The boy was accused of being part of the theft of three Chevrolet Silverado trucks from Elowsky Lawn Services in Waterford over the weekend.

According to store owner Stephanie Elowsky, the two boys were able to get inside the trucks and found access to the keys.

"They’re on bikes they look like young children and it doesn’t make any sense. You don’t think kids can think that way," Elowsky said. "At least I don’t. It’s insane to me."

Two of the trucks had trailers attached and were also stolen. Elowski says the vehicles and trailers will lead to a total insurance claim of $150,000.

They were both eventually found after a tip from the suspect's mom. However, this was not the first time the 12-year-old has been accused of similar crimes.

Dig deeper:

The Pontiac boy was arrested at his home on Tuesday and appeared at the Oakland County Children’s Village before a juvenile court referee. Police say his hearing was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon, and he will remain at Children’s Village.

A month prior, police say the boy was arrested on charges of the theft of seven vehicles from a Pontiac business. He went into multiple vehicles in the parking lot and was stopped and arrested by police while carrying a license plate.

Detectives learned the boy had allegedly stolen seven vehicles in the past month and sold at least one of them for only $30.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for this report.