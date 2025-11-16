Jack White to headline Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Halftime Show

article

The Detroit Lions announced Jack White as the headliner for this year's Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

White is a Detroit native and 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The White Stripes on Nov. 8.

White is the first artist booked under the team's new partnership with Eminem and Paul Rosenberg as the halftime show's executive producers.

Last week, the Lions announced its multi-year partnership with Marshall Mathers, also known as Eminem, and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, as executive producers for the Thanksgiving Halftime Show. This partnership will take place through 2027.

"We're thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans," said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. "Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."

During this year's annual Thanksgiving Day football game, the Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers on FOX at 1 p.m. on Nov 27.