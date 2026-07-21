Michigan unemployment law changes in effect – what you need to know

The Brief Michigan unemployment has enacted new rules which began on July 19. Job search requirements have increased to three per week, with other changes coming for work share and domestic violence survivors. The maximum weekly benefit will also increase to $614 on January 1st of 2027.



New rules for people on unemployment in Michigan are now in effect.

Here's what you need to know:

Michigan new unemployment rules

Big picture view:

The new rules impact job search requirements, domestic violence survivors and work share employees, dealing with decreased hours but qualifying for partial assistance.

What has changed:

Report three work searches each week

New protections for domestic violence survivors

More flexibility in Work Share programs

Revamped appeal process

More chances to apply for hardship waivers

Increased work search requirement

Dig deeper:

Those receiving unemployment must now prove they are looking for a job by reporting three work searches each week instead of just one.

Previously, it was one work search activity each week, and Michigan extended unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26.

Timeline:

The new requirements took effect July 19, after the legislation was approved in late 2024.

What they're saying:

"Once you complete your work searches and weekly certification, your benefits can be processed. Continue to follow your normal reporting schedule," said a statement on Michigan.gov. "As part of the bi-weekly process to certify for benefits, people who receive unemployment benefits must look for work and report work searches to UIA."

Domestic violence exemption

Expanded work search requirements aren't the only change - a domestic violence exception has also been added.

Dig deeper:

Previously, workers who voluntarily left their jobs due to domestic violence were generally ineligible for unemployment benefits. The new law allows survivors to qualify for benefits if they meet other eligibility requirements.

Applicants will have to provide supporting documentation from domestic violence shelters, church leaders or counselors. Law enforcement documentation is also accepted, but is not required.

What they're saying:

"As of July 17, 2026, if you had to leave your job due to domestic violence or for the safety of a member of your household, you may qualify for unemployment benefits," says Michigan.gov. "This important change restores protections that were temporarily available during the pandemic and helps ensure you get support when it's needed most."

Michigan's Work Share program, where employees collect partial unemployment benefits with reduced hours was also expanded under the new law, to help employers avoid layoffs.

Instead of laying off employees, participating employers can temporarily reduce workers' hours while unemployment benefits help offset a portion.

"Employers who participate in the Work Share Program now have more flexibility when faced with reducing employee hours. As of July 19, 2026, employers can reduce weekly hours between 10 percent and 60 percent to qualify for Work Share. The previous range was 15 percent to 45 percent."

Weekly benefit increases

What's next:

The maximum weekly benefit will also increase to $614 on January 1 of 2027.

For more information, go to the link HERE.