James White confirmed officially as Detroit police chief by City Council

James White was officially confirmed as Detroit police chief by the City Council Tuesday.

White is a 24-year veteran of the department who previously served as assistant chief and in other leadership roles within the force.

He is also a licensed mental health counselor who says he is committed to looking after the well-being of officers who face difficult daily challenges.

"Our community deserves excellence in policing. I am honored to serve and support our officers who go above and beyond the call of duty each day," he said in a release. "We will fight crime and aggressively go after those violators who break the law, but we will also respect citizens’ rights."

Advertisement

White replaces former Chief James Craig who, after retiring, has entered the gubernatorial race to unseat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

