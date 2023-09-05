Jocelyn Benson for Michigan governor? Secretary of state says she's looking 'closely' at future run

Even as attention further turns toward the 2024 general election, there are figures in Michigan's political circles that are already weighing in on the midterms after that.

In 2026, voters will pick a new governor of Michigan. Among those considering a run for the executive seat is Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan Secretary of State. She told FOX 2 in an interview after the current governor's speech last week that she was looking closely at a run.

"A lot of people have talked to me about it, I go to many events and people come up to me and ask me to run, encourage me to run," she said. "It is something that I will look closely at with my family."

Benson isn't the only name that's been floated in circles around Michigan's next governor. She could face opposition from several Democrats who hold other elected positions.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilcrhist, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, and Royal Oak state Sen. Mallory McMorrow are also figures that have weighed potential runs.

Before she makes any announcement, Benson said she needs to see the 2024 election through. Though no stranger to overseeing contentious elections including those in 2020 and 2022, the next year's presidential election will offer its own brand of uncertainty.

MORE: Scoop: Michigan lawmaker Mallory McMorrow considering run for governor

That includes whether former president Donald Trump should even be on Michigan's ballot for the Republican Primary nomination.