Scoop: Michigan lawmaker Mallory McMorrow may consider run for governor

The Democratic state senator who went viral for a video of her denouncing a Republican colleague over accusations the Royal Oak lawmaker wanted to "groom and sexualize children" is possibly considering a run for Michigan governor.

Gretchen Whitmer may have only started her second term five months ago, but Mallory McMorrow is already beginning the early phases of a potential gubernatorial run.

After a successful campaign for Michigan Senate in 2018, she was reelected to a second term in 2022 where she was appointed Majority Whip during the party's first year of control in the legislature in decades.

While two straight election wins has given her experience in the legislature, it was her speech aimed at Republican State Sen. Lana Theis that brought in $1.3 million in funding - a variable often sold as a plus for anyone eyeing statewide office since it usually pairs with good name recognition.

"I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme," she said from the podium in an April 19, 2022 speech.

"You say, 'She's a groomer. She supports pedophilia. She wants children to believe that they were responsible for slavery and to feel bad about themselves because they're white.' I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom who knows that the very notion that learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism somehow means that children are being taught to feel bad or hate themselves because they are white is absolute nonsense," she continued.

The clip exploded on social media with 15.2 million views online.

It also gained her an impressive donor list from across the country - not just Oakland County where she represents.

McMorrow hasn't said anything about a potential run, but sources told FOX 2's Tim Skubick that her team has looked the state senator's attributes that could eventually lead to her getting into the race.

Other political wonks also see the presence of a woman running on the ticket as an advantage due to mostly men likely running for the seat in 2026.