Jocelyn Benson names running mate: Winnie Brinks

article

The Brief Winnie Brinks has been chosen as Jocelyn Benson’s running mate. She’s from Grand Rapids and is currently serving as the state’s Senate Majority Leader. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday in Grand Rapids who she’ll be running for governor alongside.

Jocelyn Benson running mate

Big picture view:

Benson, Michigan’s top election official, has tapped Winnie Brinks, the state’s Senate Majority Leader, as her running mate.

Who is Winnie Brinks?

Big picture view:

Winnie Brinks is Michigan’s Senate Majority Leader. She is the first woman to ever hold the position in the Michigan Senate.

Dig deeper:

Previously, Brinks served three terms in the state House and was a case worker at The SOURCE, a nonprofit employee support organization on the west side of the state.

Brinks lives in Grand Rapids with her husband and their three daughters. She attended Calvin College.

Michigan’s governor race

Big picture view:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited, so Michigan will be electing a new governor in November.

Benson will be facing Republican candidate John James and State House Rep. Jay DeBoyer. Libertarian candidate Anthony Hudson is also on the ballot.

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.