John James taps Michigan House representative for lieutenant governor pick

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The Brief State House Rep. Jay DeBoyer was chosen as John James' lieutenant governor pick. DeBoyer is in his second term representing St. Clair and northern Macomb counties. A business owner, DeBoyer is a former St. Clair County clerk who has overseen elections.



John James has tapped a State House representative for his running mate.

The announcement of James DeBoyer, the Republican candidate for governor, came early Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

James lauded him as a fellow business owner and his ability to work with both parties.

"I am choosing Jay DeBoyer as my running mate because he has run a business, served in local government, and overseen elections," James said in a statement. "He will lead the fight against corruption, fraud, waste, and abuse, protecting core services while fixing what’s broken."

James, a West Point graduate, said DeBoyer embodies the West Point Honor Code principals he will expect in his administration.

Who is Jay DeBoyer?

Dig deeper:

DeBoyer, 56, is serving his second term representing the 63rd House district which includes St. Clair County and a small portion of Macomb.

"Jay has advocated for plans that lower taxes and other cost of living burdens, make government more efficient, and protect critical election integrity measures," according to the Michigan House Republicans website. "Having been involved with sports boosters, coaching and serving on local boards and commissions, Jay understands the kitchen table issues that matter to workers and their families."

Prior to Lansing, DeBoyer spent 12 years as a clerk and register of deeds for St. Clair County. He also served as Clay Township’s trustee and supervisor.

DeBoyer joins James in the race to replace Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited.

Democratic primary winner Jocelyn Benson, the current Secretary of State, has yet to name a running mate for Lt. Governor.

"Michigan deserves a government as good as its people," James said in his statement. "Focused on excellent schools, safer streets, and an affordable Michigan. Jay will help us deliver it."