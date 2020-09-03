Joe Biden coming to Michigan for campaign visit Wednesday, Sept. 9

Joe Biden is coming to Michigan Wednesday, Sept. 9, his campaign announced Thursday.

It is not clear where the former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate will arrive. The campaign released a statement that said details were expected to be released soon.

ROCK HILL, SC - AUGUST 29: Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden addresses a crowd at a town hall event at Clinton College on August 29, 2019 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Biden spent Wednesday and Thursday campaign Expand

Michigan, a traditionally Democratic state in elections past, went to President Donald Trump in 2016's election. It is considered one of the key battleground states in the run up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

