Dog found frozen to death at Detroit home after being allegedly neglected

A dog was found frozen to death outside a Detroit home on Thursday. The dog was found by a concerned resident who works with an animal rescue group.



A dog was found dead in the cold in Detroit on Thursday and officials from Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) said it was the cause of possible neglect as temperatures plummeted outside.

What they're saying:

At 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, the DACC received a call from concerned resident, Jasmine Gress, who reported a dog was dead outside a home on the 6300 block of Tuxedo.

DACC said as expected, at this time of year, they are starting to get an influx of calls regarding dogs left out in the cold. They encourage residents to call immediately at (313) 922-3647 when they suspect neglect.

This also comes as near record low temperatures hit the Metro Detroit area after a week of snow.

Local perspective:

Thursday night kicks off Metro Detroit's exceptional cold with a low of 8 degrees. A west wind of 5 mph won't send things much further down tonight, but it will pick up Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb to 26 degrees on Friday, but wind gusts as high as 18 mph could boost the chill factor. Warming centers are open in Detroit for those that need to escape the cold. They include libraries and recreation centers.

Residents can call 866-313-2520 for more information about the city of Detroit.

