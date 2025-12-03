Detroit teen gives birth at home, claims to mother that the baby was found on the porch

The Brief A teen in Detroit who was unaware she was pregnant gave birth at her home. The scenario terrified her into lying about how the newborn appeared at her house. The teen told her mom the baby was left on the porch by a stranger. After some tests at the hospital, it was confirmed to be the teen's child.



A Detroit teen's Thanksgiving turned terrifying when she unexpectedly gave birth at home, unaware she was pregnant. This led to the teen claiming to her mom the baby was left on the porch by a stranger.

Timeline:

Peyton Peoples didn't realize she was pregnant until she went into labor on Thanksgiving. After just three pushes, her son was born in the toilet. The 16-year-old's mom, Kira Peoples, was at a family member's house, leaving Peyton alone.

"I was laying in bed and my water broke, so I went into the bathroom and had Paxton," said Peyton. "I cleaned him off and then looked up on TikTok how to cut my umbilical cord. I cut the cord and then wiped him off again."

Terrified, Peyton initially claimed that someone had left the baby on the porch of her family's west side Detroit home, although the newborn had never been left on the porch in the first place.

"Why my porch? That's what I kept asking why my porch," asked Kira.

Kira believed her daughter and posted the story on social media, where it quickly spread.

They called 911, and Detroit police, suspicious of the story, took Peyton to Children's Hospital in downtown Detroit to rule her out as the mother. Eventually, Peyton admitted that little Paxton was hers.

"It's hard. It was already hard for her to raise us, and that just added another burden on her back, and I didn't want to do that," Peyton said.

"The baby is always a blessing. It was just that my baby went through this by herself," Kira said.

What's next:

Kira, a single mom to four kids, was already facing financial challenges. Peyton's father was shot and killed in a robbery that occurred seven months prior.

"We're going to figure it out. I'm going to keep going to work," Kira said. "She's going back to school. I'm going to work midnights, and she's going to go to school during the day, and we'll switch off."