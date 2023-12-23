Michigan State basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. wounded in Joliet shooting

Jeremy Fears Jr., freshman on the Michigan State University basketball team, was shot while visiting his hometown of Joliet over the holidays.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 300 block of St. Jude Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old girl who was shot in the pelvis and Fears, 18, who was shot in the left thigh, police say.

Both Fears and the 19-year-old were inside the home when the suspect, a man with a handgun, went in through the front door and began firing multiple rounds.

The suspect then ran from the scene before officers arrived. At last check, no arrests have yet been made in the case.

Fears and the 19-year-old were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don't know, my focus is support Jeremy on his road to recovery," Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo said.

The Spartan Athletics website says Fears attended Joliet West High School.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 to remain anonymous.