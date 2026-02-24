Car riddled with bullet holes leads to police scene that spanned blocks in Inkster

A police investigation centered around a car riddled with bullet holes spanned blocks Monday night in Inkster.

Police have not provided details, but neighbors in the area of Middlebelt near Wellesley said they heard gunshots before police arrived around 8:30 p.m. and blocked off Middlebelt for hours.

At the center of the investigation was a red car that appeared to have been shot at least half a dozen times.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation. The agency is expected to provide details later Tuesday.

