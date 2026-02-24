Expand / Collapse search

Car riddled with bullet holes leads to police scene that spanned blocks in Inkster

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 24, 2026 6:40am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Questions remain after police surrounded shot up car in Inkster

Questions remain after police surrounded shot up car in Inkster

FOX 2 is still working to get answers after an Inkster police scene centered around a car riddled with bullet holes on Monday night. 

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police investigation centered around a car riddled with bullet holes spanned blocks Monday night in Inkster.

Police have not provided details, but neighbors in the area of Middlebelt near Wellesley said they heard gunshots before police arrived around 8:30 p.m. and blocked off Middlebelt for hours.

At the center of the investigation was a red car that appeared to have been shot at least half a dozen times. 

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation. The agency is expected to provide details later Tuesday.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 

The Source: FOX 2 was at the scene and spoke with neighbors.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyInkster