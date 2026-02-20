Shelby Township man found guilty of child sexual assault of family member

article

A 33-year-old Shelby Township man was convicted of criminal sexual conduct of a family member by a jury on Feb. 17.

Michael Quintana-Dominguez faces felony charges that are punishable by up to life in prison and carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.

In July police learned that Quintana-Dominguez, who was in the United States illegally and was previously deported, was possibly going to flee the country.

They were able to locate him at a mobile home park in Macomb County and arrest him before he could leave.

Quintana-Dominguez was convicted of three counts of first degree CSC for a victim under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older, and one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct victim under 13 years of age, following a four-day jury trial.

Related: 'Disgusted and sickened': Man accused of trying to flee country after sexually assaulting child in Shelby Twp.

Quintana-Dominguez remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court on April 2.

"I thank the jury for their careful attention and dedicated service throughout this difficult case. Our hearts remain with the young survivors," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "My office is steadfast in its commitment to pursuing justice on their behalf. Those who prey upon the most innocent among us will be held fully accountable."