Marvel Universe LIVE! at Little Caesars Arena
It's a live legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.
Detroit hosting US Figure Skating Championships for first time since Kerrigan attack
The top figure skaters in the country will compete for next year's national title right here in Detroit next winter.
Heads up: No phones allowed tonight at Jack White's Detroit show. Or any of his other shows.
We've all been there -- watching a concert and all you see is a sea of phone screens.
Charlie Kimball at Grand Prix Night at Little Caesars Arena
The 2018 Detroit Grand Prix is still two months away but things are already set to rev up.
SalsaMania at Little Caesars Arena March 24
The largest salsa dancing organization in Michigan is hosting its SalsaMania event at Little Caesars Arena this weekend.
Harlem Globetrotters 2018 World Tour kicks off at Little Caesars Arena
The Harlem Globetrotters are not only known as some of the best basketball players in the world, but they are also Ambassadors of Goodwill.
Olympia Entertainment and Palace Sports and Entertainment join forces for 313 Presents
We all know the Red Wings and Pistons now share a home at Little Caesars Arena -- and now Olympia Entertainment and Palace Sports & Entertainment are teaming up, too.
Let It Rip: Racism on social media and controversy over Kid Rock
A Lions fan lost his season ticket because of his racist words on social media.
Stretching techniques before a big run
A big race is happening downtown this weekend -- the Hockeytown 5K. The run celebrates the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena.
Little Caesars Arena ribbon cutting ceremony today
The wait is almost over. After years of anticipation and construction, Little Caesars Arena is almost ready.
Kid Rock bringing Detroit, southern fare to restaurant at Little Caesars Arena
Kid Rock has already made his mark in the music, fashion and grill industry, and now he's adding a new venture to his resume -- restaurant owner.
Little Caesars Arena roof dispute
The progress on Little Casears Arena is moving ahead but there's one part of the building that's the talk of the town - and Twitter.
Saying goodbye to The Palace
The final countdown for the Pistons at The Palace is underway. The team will host its final game Monday night against the Washington Wizards.
Final home opener at Joe Louis Arena tonight
The steps going up to the Gordie Howe entrance at the Joe Louis Arena have an incredible feel to them, and it's one that fans will only be able to get for one more season.