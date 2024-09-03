Kamala Harris's Labor Day visit to Michigan • Looming strike at OU • State fair shooting victim identified

Presidential politics and Labor Day go better together than most other combinations and on Monday Michigan got a dose of both with the Democratic ticket visiting the state for a campaign stop on the key holiday.

With an eye on Michigan's working class, Kamala Harris returned to the state for the second time since announcing her campaign - this time speaking to supporters at Northwestern High School. Flanked by members from the United Auto Workers Union, she addressed a raucous crowd about the legacy of labor and how they have improved the working conditions for all.

"For generations in Detroit and across our nation, the brothers and sisters of labor have stood together to righteously demand fair pay, better benefits and safe working conditions. And let me say, every person in our nation has benefited from that work," Harris told the crowd. "You may not be a union member – you better thank a union member. For the five-day work week, you better thank a union member. For sick leave, you better thank a union member. For paid leave, you better thank a union member."

Harris said that Republican candidate Donald Trump could reverse the nation's progress.

"As president, we will always remember Donald Trump blocked overtime benefits from millions of workers… and opposed efforts to raise the minimum wage," she said. "He appointed union busters to the National Labor Relations Board, and he supported so-called right-to-work laws."

Both the Democratic nominee and Trump are virtually tied in polls, including in Michigan. The latest numbers reveal the Republican nominee holding a slight lead over Harris in the Great Lakes state.

An EPIC-MRA survey of 600 likely voters found Trump with a 46-45 lead in Michigan.

Combined with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the three rust belt states represent a key avenue to victory for both candidates after the trio helped push Trump to victory in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020.

However, Harris told supporters in Detroit to "not pay too much attention to the polls," because "like labor always does, we are out here running like we are the underdog in this race – because we know what we are fighting for."

Strike looms at Oakland University

Oakland University and the union representing its professors are bumping up against a key deadline in their contract negotiations: student's return to school. With the new semester expected to start on Wednesday, the school and the American Association of University Professors union are without a deal that could send educators back to classrooms.

While both sides hope for a resolution before that time, the professors have cleared a way for strike - authorizing a protest as they escalate the threat of picketing on the first day of school.

"For the last five years, we have accepted the idea of either no raises at all or very low raises," said Karen Miller, a history professor at OU. "If we have problems with faculty quitting over salary issues. If we have problems with other universities poaching away our faculty, it's going to be difficult for us to provide a really good education to our students."

The main point of contention is over pay raises for faculty. According to the school, the union is asking for a 30% raise over five years. But OU has only offered a 21% increase - which was rejected by the union. Another point of contention is a lack of retirement contributions for part-time faculty.

Police search for Michigan State Fair shooting suspect

The hunt is on for the suspect behind the fatal shooting at the Michigan State Fair over the weekend that left a 14-year-old dead and his friend injured.

Novi Police say two groups of mostly teens were fighting inside the fair that turned physical outside in the parking lot. At one ponit, a teen or a male adult in their early 20s in one of those groups started shooting.

They struck a teenager, identified as Darean Davis, who is a sophomore at University High School in Ferndale. His friend, another 14-year-old, was also struck. "The days of getting in a good old fashioned fistfight just seem to be supplanted these days by gun violence," said Novi Police Cmdr Jason Meier.

Police are sorting through citizen tips and video shot by cell phones at the fair to track down the suspect. They have yet to identify the shooter.

Man dead after Dearborn house in hoarder-like condition catches fire

A man died after a three-alarm fire broke out in his cluttered Dearborn home early Monday morning, according to the fire department. The fire took place around 7:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Detroit Street in Dearborn.

Riley Hebert and her dad, who live in the neighborhood, said they saw flames coming from the man's home. That’s when Herbert's dad jumped into action. "He ran right over there," Herbert said. "He just opened the window, and he tried to pull him out, actually. My dad physically was trying to get him out of the window, but he was dead weight."

Crews arrived about five minutes after the fire was reported by the neighbors. Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray described the home's condition as hoarder-like, which complicated the rescue efforts.

"They did find the victim in a back bedroom," Murray said. "Unfortunately, in this circumstance, there was some hoarding activity and a lot of content in the house, making it difficult to maneuver through the house. But they were able to get to the victim. The victim was a larger gentleman, and they worked very hard to extricate him from the house."

Related article

Detroit People Mover closes for construction

Tuesday is the first day of construction and an 11-week pause in service for the Detroit People Mover. The infrastructure update is necessary to keep the machine working smoothly. It will be replacing about 20% of the original rail.

"The community has responded positively to our free fare program and upgraded experience, resulting in a 130 percent ridership increase from last year," said DTC General Manager Robert Cramer. "While we’re completing the rail replacement, we are doubling down on our outreach activities – adding more creative ways for the community to share and help us build the service that works for them."

During the project, the Detroit Transportation Corporation will be working to keep people engaged while and educated about both the transit service and the businesses it brings people to.

Find updates on the People Mover's activities here.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Talk about beautiful weather, this weekend had plenty of it and more is on the way Monday with mid-70s, low humidity, and plenty of sun in the forecast.

What else we're watching

A mother found a 3-year-old at the bottom of a pool on Monday after it possible started choking on food and fell in. The Mom used CPR while neighbors assisted - reviving the child. They were later listed in stable condition before being taken to Children's Hospital. Gas prices fell 4 cents from a week ago with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $3.36 per gallon - however, metro Detroit's prices are a little above that bar. It's 34 cents less than last year. Tired of politics? Well get ready for more with the president flying to Michigan for another campaign stop on the Kamala Harris tour. The White House didn't have any details on the visit. Middlebelt Road will close between Nine Mile and 10 Mile Road in Farmington Hills on Tuesday to relocate a sanitary sewer line that carries the Shiawassee Creek under the road. A preliminary hearing is set in the case of a worker at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wayne County who is charged with sexually assaulting two teens - a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills will be in court on Tuesday.

Ian McKellen approached to return as Gandalf in new 'Lord of the Rings' movies

Sir Ian McKellen, the legendary actor known for his portrayal of Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, has been approached to return to Middle-earth in the upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" movies.

Directed by Andy Serkis, who famously brought the character of Gollum to life, these new films are set to further expand the beloved fantasy franchise.

However, McKellen, who is now 85, has cautioned that if the filmmakers want him to reprise the role, they "better be quick."