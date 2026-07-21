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Karen McDonald sounds off state Democratic Party, won't publicly support AG nominee

By  and Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Talk City
Published July 21, 2026 5:41 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 5:41 PM EDT
Oakland County Prosecutor sounds off on the state Democratic Party
Oakland County Prosecutor sounds off on the state Democratic Party

Oakland County Prosecutor sounds off on the state Democratic Party

Karen McDonald, who lost her bid for Michigan Attorney General during the state Democratic Party's primary earlier in 2026, declined to say whether she would support Eli Savit for office. She said she has "never seen" Michigan Democrats so divided.

The Brief

    • The Oakland County Prosecutor said the state Democratic Party has "never been" so divided.
    • Karen McDonald sounded off the state organization and said it had turned more extreme, which had driven more hate and bullying.
    • McDonald also declined to publicly support Eli Savit for Michigan Attorney General, who won the nomination following a contentious convention.

(FOX 2) - The Oakland County Prosecutor sounded off on the Michigan Democratic Party after her failed bid for state attorney general. 

Karen McDonald also declined to say whether she would support the current nomine, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, for office. The progressive-branded candidate earned the party's nomination for state attorney general in April.

"You know, I think your vote should be private, and I think there's a lot of things that are unknown between now and November. I think after the primaries, I would like to have a clearer understanding of where the Michigan Democratic Party is headed," she said.

McDonald also took aim at the direction that the state party took after the convention, saying the organization has never been so divided.

"I have never seen more extremism, I have never seen what I saw at the convention, which a lot of Democrats don't want to talk about. It was hate, it was bullying, it made people afraid, especially people in the Jewish community," she said.

Michigan Democrat's progressive turn

The backstory:

The pivot made by Michigan Democrats in nominating more progressive candidates for state offices was the beginning of a growing trend of politics in the state.

Many saw the leftward direction as a sign that Michigan needs to overhaul its primary system.

Delegates pick the candidates for statewide office, like attorney general and secretary of state — not the voters.

Should Michigan switch to a primary system for all state offices?
Should Michigan switch to a primary system for all state offices?

Should Michigan switch to a primary system for all state offices?

The Michigan Democratic Party endorses its candidates for multiple state offices, including Attorney General and Secretary of State, meaning delegates, not voters, choose their party’s nominees. The Pulse discusses if this is the best way forward with Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio, Detroit Free Press Columnist M.L. Elrick, Detroit Ombudsman Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and Conservative Commentator Jamie Roe

The Source: Karen McDonald was cited for this story. 

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