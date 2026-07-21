19-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Redford Township man

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The Brief Mario Carl Melvin Neal is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Redford man. Neal allegedly gunned down Kemaji Darden with a rifle inside a residence on Quincy Street in Detroit. The shooting took place June 7th, while police made the arrest of Neal on July 17.



A 19-year-old has been charged in a fatal shooting of a Redford Township man.

The backstory:

Mario Carl Melvin Neal is charged with first-degree murder from June 7th, when he opened fire on Kemajai Darden with a rifle.

Neal allegedly fatally wounded Darden inside a residence in the 8700 block of Quincy Street near Grand River and north of I-96.

Detroit police responded to reports of a shooting, finding Darden inside the dining room of the residence, unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Darden deceased at the scene.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of the defendant on July 17.

Neal was arraigned and remanded to jail on Monday with his next court appearance July 29.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



