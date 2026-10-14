Kids found safe after Inkster father duct tapes mom, flees with them to Ohio

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The Brief Two Inkster kids were found safe after being taken by their father and driven to Ohio. The kids, ages 3 and 6, were recovered by police after calling for help. Their father allegedly shot himself. He took the kids after duct taping their mom when he learned she had planned to end their relationship.



Two children were found safe after being taken by their father in Inkster and driven to Ohio.

The kids, ages 3 and 6 years old, were recovered by police after they were driven into a cornfield, sources confirmed with FOX 2.

Inkster police are expected to give an update on the case later Wednesday.

Parental Kidnapping

What we know:

Police sources told FOX 2 the father of the kids restrained their mom with duct tape at a home in Inkster before driving away with them in the car. It happened Wednesday morning.

He did so after learning she had planned to end their relationship.

She was later found safe hours later.

After driving to Ohio, the father allegedly shot himself. One of the kids managed to call for help, eventually helping Ohio police locate the kids.

What we don't know:

While the kids were found safe, their father's condition is unknown.

A large police scene in Rouge Park also unfolded Wednesday afternoon in connection with the incident. It's not clear how it is related.