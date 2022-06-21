Krispy Kreme rolls out ice cream on the first day of summer

article

Summer is officially here and we’ll all look for ways to cool off in the hot temperatures. And Krispy Kreme is offering relief from the heat in the form of frozen desserts with the launch of their new soft serve ice cream.

The tasty treats are inspired by some of the franchise’s popular donut flavors and they’re available in shakes, cones, and cups.

This creative frozen lineup features three ice cream flavors and seven tasty shakes. The ice cream comes in a cone or cup in the flavors of original cone glazed, chocolate iced cone, and the strawberry iced sprinkle cone. And if you’re in the mood for a shake, Krispy Kreme offers a variety of fun choices like the original glazed shake, birthday batter shake, and chocolate iced shake.

These delectable items are available at select Krispy Kreme stores and may vary by location.

The donut titan delving into the frozen dessert space is an endeavor they announced a few years ago.

Back in 2019, Krispy Kreme started selling "doughnut-infused ice cream" as milkshakes and sandwiches for what the company called a "comprehensive shop redesign" at some of its stores, per FOX 29 Philadelphia and FOX Business.

FOX 29 Philadelphia and FOX Business contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







