'Better Burgers' opens in old 'Hunter House Hamburgers' location in Birmingham

The Brief Birmingham’s most recognizable corner is starting a new chapter with the opening of a new burger joint. Better Burgers, which opened this week and is already serving customers around the clock. With a new restaurant now occupying its former space, some longtime customers say there is confusion and disappointment.



A new chapter has begun at one of Birmingham’s most recognizable corners. The tiny white building at Woodward and Maple, long home to Hunter House Hamburgers, now has a new tenant.

Big picture view:

Better Burgers, which opened this week and is already serving customers around the clock.

Hunter House Hamburgers, which had operated at that location for 73 years, recently moved about half a mile north of 14 Mile and Woodward, into the former KFC building. The restaurant has been at the new location since November, operating out of a tent and a makeshift setup, but still using the same grill, to produce its signature sliders, fries, and shakes.

With a new restaurant now occupying its former space, some longtime customers say there is confusion and disappointment.

"They come from all over. I’m not happy with that at all. I would have liked for Hunter House to stay right where they were," said Hunter House customer Carole Miller.

Dig deeper:

Hunter House plans to remodel its new space at 14½ Mile and Woodward. Renderings show a design very similar to the original restaurant it occupied for decades.

Hunter House has been in Kelly Cobb’s family since the 1980s. He co-owns the business with his mother. Cobb declined to go on the record about the reasons for the move, but sources say there had been a long-running dispute between the landlord and the restaurant’s ownership.

Meanwhile, the manager of Better Burgers, now operating in Hunter House’s former location, says the menu has been updated.

"We did switch up the menu. We give more meat, bigger buns — there are bigger burgers. They’re double the price, but you do get what you pay for," said Better Burgers manager Mikos Plumaj.

Better Burgers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.