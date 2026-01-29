Lansing lawmakers working to limit how ICE operates in Michigan with GOP opposition

The Brief A bunch of bills are running through the Michigan Senate that would limit how ICE operates in the state. The legislation would restrict immigration enforcement in so-called sensitive locations.



A package of bills facing intense opposition is making their way through the Michigan Senate that would limit how ICE operates in Michigan.

Big picture view:

The legislation would restrict immigration enforcement in so-called sensitive locations.

The package of bills would seek to limit what ICE can do and where they can go. There are some exceptions when there’s an imminent public safety threat. The bill didn’t pass out of committee on Thursday.

Lawmakers are still arguing over even the facts, with some pretty testy exchanges between someone testifying in favor of the bill and Republican State Senator Jim Runestad, who opposes the measure and is also the chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

This is a highly political issue as Republicans and Democrats are on opposing sides.

Dig deeper:

The package of bills would seek to prohibit ice from entering places like schools, hospitals, and churches require warrants before certain personal information can be shared with federal agents, and limit the use of masks or disguises during law-enforcement encounters with the public.

"No state law, city ordinance or local policy can override federal law, so this is an exercise in futility here. All of this is illegal," Runestad said.

What Runestad referenced was the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution, which says federal law, like federal immigration policy, is the highest authority in the US and overrides conflicting state laws.