Lansing region moved back to high-risk for spread of COVID-19, Grand Rapids moved to medium-high

The state of Michigan has moved the Lansing region back to Phase 2 in terms of risk and is currently being listed as a 'high risk' while the Grand Rapids region is moved back to Phase 3 as both areas wrestle with an alarmingly growing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the state's website, based on data from Friday, June 26, the Lansing area has been moved back to high risk due to the recent 1-week increase above 40 new daily cases per million. The Grand Rapids area was also moved back to medium-high risk due to the recent 2-week increase rising above 20 new daily cases per million, as well as the increase in percent positivity during a time of increased testing.

The state says all other regions, including the Detroit, Saginaw, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, and Upper Penninsula regions are being closely monitored.

On Tuesday, Michigan announced there were 373 new cases of the virus confirmed, the second-highest in the month of June. The state also said 32 deaths were attributed to the virus, the highest number since June 6.

The risk map is different from the MI Safe Start plan. The regions are not being moved back on the plan - but are being moved back in terms of risk. This map shows health risk, not the phases of reopening. Both the health risks and MI Safe Start plan have 6 phases.

Both regions were moved into Phase 4 in early June. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the time said she hoped to move the entire state into Phase 5 of the plan which would have allowed for more businesses to be open with additional safety measures and guidelines.

Gov. Whitmer is speaking at 3 p.m. from Lansing where she's expected to unveil her plan to get students back to school this fall.

Whitmer unveiled the MI Safe Start plan on May 7 and includes six phases to get Michigan business reopen:

UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system's capacity is sufficient for current needs. IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. CONTAINING: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. POST-PANDEMIC: Community spread not expected to return.

Grand Rapids has been moved to flattening while Lansing has been moved 'persistent spread'.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the regions were moved back in the MI Safe Start plan, they've been moved back in risk phases.