Lapeer Township garage fire contained before spreading

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A garage fire in the 2100 block of Baldwin Road was contained before spreading to the house, despite crews being briefly delayed by a train around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-family residence with an attached garage with flames spreading. Firefighters initiated fire suppression efforts and brought the fire under control, according to Fire Chief Mike Vogt.

The fire is believed to have originated in or around the garage or an adjacent shed area; however, the exact origin and cause remain under investigation. Direct fire damage was limited to the attached garage and the north wall of the residence. The interior of the home sustained smoke and water damage.