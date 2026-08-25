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Detroit firefighters battle large fire engulfing 2 houses on city's west side

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 25, 2026 5:57 AM EDT
Published August 25, 2026 5:57 AM EDT
Detroit Fire contains, puts out large early morning blaze on west side
Detroit Fire contains, puts out large early morning blaze on west side

Detroit Fire contains, puts out large early morning blaze on west side

Two houses caught fire early Tuesday morning on Burlingame near the Lodge. Hot spots were still being put out an hour later. 

The Brief

    • A large fire consuming a pair of houses broke out early Tuesday morning.
    • Detroit Fire crews arrived in five minutes to the scene on Burlingame Street near the Lodge.
    • There were no injuries, as the resident living in one house that was occupied, got out safely.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two house were burning on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Massive house fire on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning
Massive house fire on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning

Massive house fire on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning

SkYFOX flew over a fire on Detroit's west side on Burlingame near the Lodge where one house was engulfed and a second residence was catching. 

SkyFOX was over the large blaze on Burlingame between Rosa Parks and Woodrow Wilson, near the Lodge freeway.

According to Detroit Fire, there were no injuries and the response time was just over five minutes.  

One house had a person living inside, but they were able to get out safely.

The second residence was vacant, according to DFD. 

Detroit firefighters at scene of large fire
Detroit firefighters at scene of large fire

Detroit firefighters at scene of large fire

Early Tuesday morning firefighters were at the scene of a house fire on the city's west side.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the fires started.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit