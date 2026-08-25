Detroit firefighters battle large fire engulfing 2 houses on city's west side

The Brief A large fire consuming a pair of houses broke out early Tuesday morning. Detroit Fire crews arrived in five minutes to the scene on Burlingame Street near the Lodge. There were no injuries, as the resident living in one house that was occupied, got out safely.



Two house were burning on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the large blaze on Burlingame between Rosa Parks and Woodrow Wilson, near the Lodge freeway.

According to Detroit Fire, there were no injuries and the response time was just over five minutes.

One house had a person living inside, but they were able to get out safely.

The second residence was vacant, according to DFD.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the fires started.