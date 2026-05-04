Lathrup Village community leader arrested after police raid his home

The Brief Community leader Mark Watts was arrested after his home was raided by Oakland County officials Monday morning. The task force did not provide any comment on this ongoing investigation.



Mark Watts is a well-known member of the Lathrup Village community, but earlier on Monday, an Oakland County police task force raided his house, taking away cars and guns, and Watts himself.

Big picture view:

Neighbors know Mark Watts is a used car salesman. He often has cars in front of his home and business in Lathrup Village. And in the same complex as his quality auto sales company is ‘Boyz 2 Men’, a youth mentoring organization that has actually been featured on FOX 2.

But around 10 a.m. on Monday morning, members of an Oakland County task force confiscated cars, guns and Watts was taken out in handcuffs.

Damon Knight has known Watts since high school.

"I just looked up my window, and it was like what’s going on? Mark doesn’t do anything illegal. I just seen him in church yesterday," Knight said. "We go to church together."

A neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous talked with FOX 2 as well.

"The police have a job to do, and I don’t know what to think," they said. "Okay, I mean the police show up many times in many places, and I’m sure they have a reason to be here. He’s a good community leader, activist. He does things in the community, so I don’t understand why any of this is even going on over here."

The other side:

The task force did not provide any comment on this ongoing investigation.

The reason for the raid is still unknown.