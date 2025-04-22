Lifestyle medicine revolves around these six pillars, says doctor

The Brief Trinity Dr. Robert Breakey says there six pillars to Lifestyle Medicine. Components are a healthy diet, exercise, stress management, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, social connections and sleep. Incremental changes can be used, making lifestyle changes seem less intimidating.



How's your life, and what are you doing to make it work for your health? It's time to talk about lifestyle medicine - change your life choices, and you can change everything.

Lifestyle medicine is a lot about eating the right stuff, but it really involves all aspects of how you're living.

Trinity IHA Doctor Robert Breakey is a medical doctor and a certified lifestyle medicine doctor, who describes the pillars of lifestyle medicine.

Breakey says whether your trying to prevent heart disease, diabetes or hypertension, to focus on a healthy, high-fiber, whole foods, plant-based diet.

Moderate exercise is also important, he said.

"At least 150 minutes a week, think 20 minutes a day or a half-hour, five days a week," said Breakey.

Another pillar of lifestyle medicine is managing stress.

"Stress is normal in life but making sure it's not overwhelming is a key component of that," he said. "Listening to music, meditating, whatever works for them."

Avoiding risky substances like tobacco and alcohol is key.

Two other components is social connectedness and sleep - getting seven to eight hours a night supports brain health and immune function.

It is a lot to think about if we focus on food, even if you can't live a plant-based life - try prioritizing nutrient-dense foods.

"The American College of Lifestyle Medicine talks about a healthy diet as a plant-predominant diet that is high in fiber, antioxidants and vital nutrients," Breaky said. "The four main components of this is fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans, or legumes."

Breakey said he watched a patient change her life, and reverse kidney disease.

Others have reversed type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, gotten off their medications, obesity. we addressed the root cause and people feel that value and therefore are inspired to stick with it and say this is what I want. I want health and vitality for my life - now and in the future.

Taking care of these six pillars can seem overwhelming, but the idea is to maybe make incremental changes and maybe eat a plant-based meal one meal a week, one day a week. Focus on your sleep, focus on your stress management.

Take little bits and pieces of what the doctor said, incorporate it and then maybe it feeds on itself.