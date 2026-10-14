Lions Germany events announced for Patriots game in Munich Week 10

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The Brief The Lions have released a Fan Fest schedule of events for the Week 10 game in Munich. Fans traveling from Michigan, or those in Germany cheering for the Lions, will have a multitude of options leading up to kickoff. Concerts will be held with Detroit's own Kevin Saunderson and Big Sean the evenings of Nov. 13 and 14 in Germany.



When the Lions travel abroad to face the New England Patriots in Week 10, the franchise is hoping to import some trademark Detroit energy to the proceedings for fans.

Big picture view:

The Lions play the Patriots in Munich on Nov. 15, in what is the teams' first international game in a decade.

Leading up to the game, the Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 and 14 will help bring activities to a variety of locations.

Headlining the events, are a pair of Detroit musical artists – hip-hop star Big Sean and techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson.

Fans overseas can experience Ford Field on the Road at Odeonsplatz for Detroit Lions Fan Fest featuring family-friendly games, giveaways, photo opportunities, beer and food trucks and appearances from Lions legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and mascots.

Friday and Saturday night will both culminate with concerts headlined by Saunderson on Nov. 13, and Big Sean Nov. 14, beginning at 5 p.m.

One Pride Worldwide, the Lions new global fan membership hub, will help Lions fans in Munich know about all Lions Munich Game Week Activities.

To join One Pride Worldwide, visit onepride.detroitlions.com. Free access will be available through the platform beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition to the Lions Munich Fan Fest, the Lions are bringing fans a full Lions home game experience including an official Lions Fan Pub, Lions Fan Shop and Gameday Activations.

Lions Fan Fest Germany Events

Timeline:

Game week activities in Germany below:

Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford at Odeonsplatz (Nov. 13-14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Gates open at 11 a.m. for fans to enjoy family-friendly games, giveaways, photo opportunities, beer and food trucks and appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, Theo Gridiron, Mascots and more

Concerts headlined by Kevin Saunderson (Nov. 13) and Big Sean (Nov. 14) beginning at 5 p.m.

A featured stop at Lions Munich Fan Fest will be pop-up food truck from Eminem’s own, Mom’s Spaghetti. Mom's will be serving up pasta, s’ghetti sandwiches and limited-edition Mom’s x Detroit Lions merchandise on both Friday and Saturday

Lions Fan Pub at Hofbräuhaus (Nov. 12-15, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.)

The iconic Hofbräuhaus will be transformed into a Detroit Lions-themed fan destination

Fans will experience a Lion's Den atmosphere, meet fellow members of the pride, and prost to game day in true One Pride Worldwide style

Daily schedules will include live entertainment, exclusive giveaways, as well as special appearances throughout the week from Detroit Lions Legends, Mascots and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders

Lions Fan Shops at Marc O’ Polo (Nov. 9-16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., closed on gameday) and Fan Fest (Nov. 13-14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

The Lions Fan Shops at Marc O’ Polo and Fan Fest will sell exclusive Lions x Munich merchandise, as well as general Lions merchandise

The Fan Shop at Marc O’ Polo will be located at Theatinerstraße 11, 80333 München, Germany

Lions Gameday Activations at Allianz Arena (Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. kickoff)

The Lions will have a dedicated fan experience within the NFL Fan Experience at Allianz Arena on gameday

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Detroit Lions fandom and the energy of Ford Field to Munich," said Emily Griffin, Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand. "There is so much passion for our team around the world, particularly in Germany, and we’re eager to deepen the connection we have with our fans there."