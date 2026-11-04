Lions' Jack Campbell says he has full movement in his lower body

The Brief Jack Campbell is seeing progress in his improvement after suffering a neck injury on Sunday. The Lions linebacker has movement in his lower body and is seeing progress in his upper body. "Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough."



Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell says he is continuing to make progress after his neck injury last Sunday, including having full movement in his lower body.

The linebacker said he also is making progress with movement in his upper body.

"I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better," he said in a post on social media.

Jack Campbell improving

What they're saying:

Campbell published a statement on Wednesday that he was taking things one day at a time and staying positive.

"My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this.

"I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

The backstory:

Campbell was injured early in the fourth quarter of Detroit's game against the Minnesota Vikings when he suffered a neck injury.

He was hospitalized after being carted off the field where he remained overnight into Monday.

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The Lions head coach did not have an update on his status following the end of their divisional game. Hours afterward, the team said Campbell would remain at a local hospital for continued evaluation.