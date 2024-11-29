LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: Icy, snowy roads lead to slowdowns around Metro Detroit

article

The snow has been falling all morning, and it's making for a slick Friday commute.

Metro Detroit isn't forecasted to get much snow accumulation, but it is still enough to create a mess on the roads.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation completely closed westbound I-696 at Orchard Lake to apply salt to the freeway.

As of 10 a.m., police were responding to several crashes on freeways around Metro Detroit.

The snow is expected to be heavy at times, too, creating limited visibility for drivers.

Check the live traffic map below: