Michigan lake effect snow: State getting hit with winter weather on Black Friday

Michigan is getting a combo of cold temperatures and lake effect snow on Friday.

On the east side of the state, areas south of M-59 are most likely to get hit by the snow.

Though the snow will accumulate to less than an inch in most areas of Metro Detroit, the winter weather could still cause issues on the road. At times, the snow could be intense, leading to limited visibility. It will also coat roadways, creating a slippery mess on roads that haven't been salted.

Headed out? Check the live traffic map here.

Along with snow comes wind chills around 20 degrees.

Other areas of the state will see even more winter weather Friday, with Winter Weather Advisories issued for west Michigan and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for areas of the Upper Peninsula.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas of the state could receive 6+ inches of snow thanks to winter weather that started on Thanksgiving. This includes the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids area, as well as north near Cadillac.

Other areas around the 6+ inch zones won't be far behind, with those spots, especially cities along Lake Michigan, forecasted to get 4-6 inches.

In Metro Detroit, the lake effect snow will taper off by the end of Friday. However, it will continue falling into the weekend on the west side of the state.