Livonia man charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

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The Brief A 31-year-old Livonia man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Jeremiah Michael Bishop was charged in Oakland County court with four counts of criminal sexual abuse. Investigators say the girl showed text messages sent by Bishop admitting to the abuse.



A Livonia man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with his girlfriend's daughter.

The backstory:

Jeremiah Michael Bishop is accused of sexually assaulting a girl, charged with four counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the

The victim's grandfather reported claims of sexual abuse involving his daughter's boyfriend, sparking the investigation.

Detectives interviewed the victim's mother, who said her daughter had made disclosures and provided investigators with text messages allegedly sent by the suspect admitting to the abuse.

A forensic interview of the girl was held at CARE House, where she revealed multiple incidents of abuse, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Following the investigation, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized the charges against Bishop.

"Nothing is more important than protecting our children," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "The allegations that this 31-year-old man sexually assaulted a 11-year-old child are horrific. Anyone who preys on a child must be held fully accountable. We will do everything in our power to protect children and pursue justice for victims."

Members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Bishop, 31, on July 23 at his mother's residence without incident.

Bishop was arraigned on Friday, given a cash surety bond of $850,000 with GPS tether provision.