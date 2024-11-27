Loved ones rally around Metro Detroit girls who lost mother to cancer

A heart-breaking situation for a Metro Detroit family where two young girls are heading into the holidays after losing their mother.

It has been six years since their father died tragically and now, loved ones are working to give the children some much-needed support.

"The day I would say that Brandi met her husband was the day her life changed for the better," said Jen Tompkins. "Unfortunately, he lost his life to an asthma attack."

That was October of 2018. Brandi was left to raise their children, Isabella and Aubrey without a father. Then two years later came another devastating blow - Brandi was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"Still grieving her husband and now she was fighting for her own life," said Gina Reif, a member of her work family.

She leaned on her lifelong friends and her work family at the White Rhino Sports Bar in Redford Township where she was a bartender.

"People loved her," said Jen Doyle, a member of her work family.

Her work family and Tompkins, her long-time friend, was devastated because Brandi lost her cancer fight on Sunday. She was only 41 years old.

"Oh yeah, I can hear her now," said Chris Simons, co-owner of the White Rhino. "It's like you lost one of your children."

The pain runs deep for Brandi’s friends, who are staying strong for her children, just 16 and 9 years old. They have organized a GoFundMe for the girls who will now live with Brandi’s family.

Brandi Kobylarz and her children (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

"Just very grateful for everybody who is helping," said Reif.

As Brandi’s family and friend’s honor her legacy they say they will always remember how she lived.

"The biggest thing I learned from Brandi Kobylarz is that no matter how things get, you just keep pushing through," Simons said. "You just keep fighting."

If you would like to donate to help the children, CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe page.