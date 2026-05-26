Macomb County charged with stealing thousands from senior for paint job he never did

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The Brief 60-year-old Eric Williams of St. Clair Shores was arraigned on two charges after he allegedly stole $4,600 from a woman. Williams had provided a quote to paint the woman's home before taking a 50% deposit for the job. A year later, he never completed any work. Williams is also charged with habitual offender.



A St. Clair Shores man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Macomb Township woman for a paint job he never did.

The 60-year-old defendant was charged with felony false pretenses after taking $4,600 from the woman without ever painting her home.

What we know:

The Macomb County Prosecutor charged Eric Williams with two counts nearly a year after the defendant first took money from a 76-year-old woman after providing a quote to paint the interior of her home.

Williams requested a 50% deposit for the job after agreeing to the job on May 23, 2025, which the victim paid.

Over the following months, Williams returned to the residence on multiple occasions and solicited more money. He said the payments would be credited toward the remaining balance of the job.

The paint job was scheduled for August 2025, but never happened.

Dig deeper:

Williams was arraigned in 41A District Court in Shelby Township on May 20.

He was charged with:

False Pretenses — $1,000 or More but Less Than $20,000 – Third or Subsequent Offense Notice, a 10-year felony

Habitual Offender — Fourth Offense Notice, an aggravating sentencing factor which could result in a penalty of life in prison if convicted of the underlying felony

He was given a $25,000 personal bond.

What you can do:

The prosecutor's office is holding upcoming presentations about crimes against seniors through their SCAMS program.

Thursday, May 28, 2026, 10 am, Trinity Lutheran Church, 45160 Van Dyke Ave, Utica, MI 48317

Tuesday, June 9, 2026, 11:30 am, Harrison Twp. Tucker Senior Center, 26980 Ballard Street, Harrison Twp., MI 48045

Thursday, June 11, 10:30 am, Sterling Heights Library, 40255 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 2 pm, Mount Clemens Public Library, 150 Cass Ave, Mt Clemens, MI 48043

Wednesday, June 17, 10:30 am, Sterling Heights Senior Center, 40200 Utica Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Thursday, June 18, 2026, 2 pm, St. Clair Shores Senior Center, 20100 Stephens Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080

Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 2 pm, Eastpointe Memorial Library, 15875 Oak Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021

Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 2 pm, Armada Free Public Library, 73930 Church St., Armada, MI 48005

Thursday, June 25, 2026, Noon, New Haven Community Center, 58725 Haven Ridge Rd, New Haven, MI 48048

Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 10 am, Washington Twp. Senior Center. 57880 Van Dyke, Washington, MI 48094