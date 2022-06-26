Made from crabs: New whiskey comes in unique flavor

article

A new whiskey has a unique ingredient: crabs.

Tamworth Distilling of New Hampshire unveiled its "Crab Trapper," a green-crab flavored whiskey.

The company said the whiskey is an innovative solution to a problem in the state: invasive, pesky green crabs that are wreaking havoc on coastal areas. The crustaceans can eat as many as 50 clams and oysters a day.

The whiskey is made from modified sour mash with green crab stock.

Price tag? $65.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

