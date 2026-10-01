Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Detroit 2026 is Oct. 10

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The Brief The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Detroit walk is October 10. Whether you are a survivor, currently battling cancer, a caregiver or passionate about the cause, all are welcome. The walk gathers at the Corner Ballpark in Corktown that Saturday morning, at 1680 Michigan Avenue, in Detroit.



The Detroit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer marks its 29th year of fueling the fight to end the disease, Oct. 10.

The backstory:

The outdoor walk, organized by the American Cancer Society, raises awareness and financial support going toward breast cancer research, prevention and toward patient care.

It also provides a chance for survivors, thrivers (those currently in the fight) and anyone else impacted, to celebrate those who have succeeded against cancer while also honoring those who have lost their battles.

Where Is Making Strides Detroit?

The walk gathers at the Corner Ballpark – the former Tigers Stadium site – in Corktown that Saturday morning, at 1680 Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

This event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. raising awareness and money for research and patient care programs.

There are 2 distance options - the full 2.5-miles and a 1-mile. Look for the 1-mile route turn at the Pink Pit Stop located at the corner of Leverette and Rosa Parks Ave.

When Making Strides starts

Timeline:

The event opens at 8 a.m. rain or shine, with the route opening at 9 a.m. with a countdown.

Participants can walk at their leisure or stay behind and take part in the activities within the event space.

At 10 a.m., the start line will close to walkers.

How do I sign up?

Learn More:

While registration is not required, it does help organizers better plan for attendance. USE THIS LINK to register online prior to the event.

Register by phone: Call 1-800-227-2345 and select option 4.

You may also download the American Cancer Society FUNdraising App.

Who can walk?

What you can do:

Anyone! Whether you are a survivor, caregiver, currently in a cancer battle or just passionate about the cause, there's a place for everyone. Every step and every dollar make a difference.

Once you've registered, you can learn more how to FUNdraise here.

Where to park

Making Strides organizers have partnered with MGM Grand Detroit for free parking and shuttle service.

MGM Grand is located at 1777 3rd Avenue.

Where do the funds go?

By the numbers:

Making Strides raises funds for breast cancer research and assistance programs, working to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer.

So far this year, more than $310,000 has been raised with a goal of $825,000 remaining.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.