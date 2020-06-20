Man, 20, found fatally shot in car, police investigate
DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 2:30 in the 14900 block of Mark Twain.
Police say the victim, a man in his 20’s, was found fatally shot inside of a red 2010 GMC Terrain.
As of right now, police have no further information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.
