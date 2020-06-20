Expand / Collapse search

Man, 20, found fatally shot in car, police investigate

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 2:30 in the 14900 block of Mark Twain. 

Police say the victim, a man in his 20’s, was found fatally shot inside of a red 2010 GMC Terrain.

As of right now, police have no further information. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 


 