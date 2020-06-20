Man, 20, found fatally shot in car, police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 2:30 in the 14900 block of Mark Twain.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20’s, was found fatally shot inside of a red 2010 GMC Terrain.

As of right now, police have no further information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.



