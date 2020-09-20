Man, 63, found fatally shot in car

A 63-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 8500 block of Stawell.

Police say around midnight witnesses heard multiple shots fired and then observed the man sitting in the driver's seat of a black Oldsmobile Aurora and suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The shooting is still being investigated and police say if you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

