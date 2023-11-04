Man dead after large fight at bar in Port Huron

Port Huron Police Department is investigating a death that occurred after an altercation inside and outside a bar located.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Quay Street. On Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2:11 a.m. Port Huron Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Michigan Avenue and Quay Street for a large fight and a subject being held down by bouncers from a local bar.

"Once officers arrived at scene, they helped secure the individual being held down by bar staff and immediately recognized that the subject was unresponsive. The officers and bar staff immediately began performing life saving measures while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive," police said.

Once EMS arrived, they took over life-saving measures and transported the individual to McLaren Hospital.

Shortly after arriving at McLaren Hospital, the man was pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police at (989) 673-2156, the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-2378, or St. Clair County Central Dispatch at (810) 985-8115.

