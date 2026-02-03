Detroit native and singer CeCe Winans wins 18th Grammy Award

The Brief Detroit native CeCe Winans won her 18th Grammy on Sunday. She now has the same amount of Grammy wins as the late Aretha Franklin.



Gospel legend and Detroit native CeCe Winans won her 18th Grammy on Sunday night, but this honor is twofold.

Big picture view:

Winans loves her hometown in the Motor City, and Sunday's win is so special for her because it puts her in a special category with another famous Detroiter.

As a child growing up in Detroit, the Grammy Awards ceremony was a form of imaginary play for CeCe Winans and her siblings.

"My mom and dad had 10 children," she said. "We’re all into music, so we had enough family to say acceptance speeches, have the crowd, have the crowd noise. When I won my first Grammy, I was like, wow, we played this into existence."

From childhood dreaming in Detroit to achieving success on an international stage, Winans is now a gospel legend. On Sunday at the 68th Grammy Awards, Winans won her 18th Grammy for a duet with Shirley Caesar, Come Jesus Come.

"I think the reaction is the same every single time," said CeCe Winans. "To be receiving my 18th Grammy Award is just, it’s pretty amazing. It’s a humbling, grateful feeling."

Local perspective:

The honor has a special Detroit connection. Her 18th Grammy gives Winans the same number of Grammys as another Detroiter, the late Queen of Soul, Ms. Aretha Franklin.

"Aretha Franklin, the one and only Aretha Franklin," Winans said. "We were blessed not only to be from the same city, but I had a chance to record with her. BeBe and I did You’ve Got a Friend with her. To be in this category with her, with 18 awards, again, another humbling experience—and I just think the world of her still."

Winans also thinks about the world of her hometown and looks forward to visiting Detroit and catching up with family, including her famous siblings.

"Detroit is always home. Not only do I still have family there, but hey, Coney Island hot dogs, just seeing the places that I’d love to eat and hang out, and all the people I grew up with, they’re still there, and they had everything to do with me being here today."