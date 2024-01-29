Man found dead from shooting after ShotSpotter alert near E. State Fair in Detroit

Detroit police are asking for information in the fatal shooting of a man on the city's northwest side early Monday morning.

A man was found shot to death in the area of E. Lantz and Orleans by officers responding to a ShotSpotter call for service at 6:39 a.m.

Circumstances regarding this incident which took place just south of E. State Fair and east of I-75, are actively being investigated by DPD's Homicide Division.

ShotSpotter - a device attached to a tower - detects sounds of gunfire and pinpoints where it came from, informing police which can then respond.

Expanding ShotSpotter's presence also has the support of some residents who have been harmed by gun violence. DPD says ShotSpotter areas have 27 percent less gun crimes but critics see the technology as a poor use of money.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit police Homicide Division at 313-596-2260.



