Man shot and killed after crashing into tree, police search for suspect 

A man is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday right before 8 in the area of Georgia and Erwin.

Detroit Police say the 23-year-old man was driving a 2005 Ford Focus when he hit a tree. After the crash, an unknown suspect got out of a black Jeep Compass, approached the guy and started firing shots at him.

The suspect then left the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Bessemore.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

