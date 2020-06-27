Man shot at family gathering, police investigate

One person is recovering after a shooting that happened Friday night a little after 9:00 in the area of St. Paul and Helen.

Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, went to the location to visit family. While he was there, he greeted the suspect and accidently broke the suspect’s glasses, which resulted to an argument. That argument escalated to suspect producing a weapon and firing shots, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is being described as a Black man, in his 30s, around 5’8, with a thin build. He has a goatee and short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Seventh Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



