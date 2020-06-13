Man shot while at gathering, suspect is unknown 

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night right before 11:30 in the area of West 7 Mile and Asbury.

Police say the 28-year-old male victim was standing outside attending a gathering, when shots were allegedly fired by an unknown suspect and the victim was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

As of right now, police have no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

