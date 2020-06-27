Man shot while driving in the area of Joy Road and Evergreen, police search for suspect

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening around 7:30 in the area of Joy Road and Evergreen.

Police say the 27-year-old male victim was allegedly in the rear of his relative’s car stopped at a light, when heard gun shots and realized he was shot. He was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

As of right now, police have no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.