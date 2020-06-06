Man shot while pumping gas, police search for 3 suspects 

A man was treated for injuries after being shot while pumping gas early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 1:30, in the area of Tireman and Epworth, the 30-year-old man was at the gas station, pumping gas when three suspects in a silver car pulled up and started firing shots, striking him.

The man then drove himself to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.